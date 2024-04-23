Sibu man arrested for allegedly carrying ‘kwang tao’ in public place

SIBU (April 23): A 41-year-old man was arrested early this morning for allegedly carrying a ‘kwang tao’ in a public place at Jalan Wong King Huo here.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspect was arrested after a police report was lodged against him by a 31-year-old man at 11.48pm yesterday.

“After receiving the report, the police managed to trace the suspect and arrested him at his house at 12.30am today,” he added.

“Based on early investigation, it was believed that the suspect was angry when he received a call from his son that there was a group of teenagers who wanted to beat up his son,” he said.

Zulkipli said the suspect then rushed to scene with the ‘kwang tao’.

The incident was captured on camera and the video, which lasted one minute 38 seconds went viral on social media.

He said the suspect does not have a criminal record and was tested negative for drugs.

The suspect has been remanded for four days to assist in police investigation,

Zulkipli said the case is being investigated under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act.