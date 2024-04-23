S’wak on mission to develop compound semiconductors with UK companies

KUCHING (April 23): Sarawak’s strategic alliances with United Kingdom’s (UK) leading industry partners in the development of compound semiconductors would drive innovations to increase the capability of microchips to power new technologies and applications, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that in recent years, the semiconductor landscape has witnessed a paradigm shift with compound semiconductors emerging as the cornerstone of next-generation technologies.

“Unlike traditional silicon-based semiconductors, compound semiconductors offer unparalleled performance capabilities across numerous applications, ranging from telecommunications and energy systems to advanced electronics and beyond,” Abang Johari said.

He said this in a posting on the Sarawak Premier’s official Facebook page, “Sarawakku”, to mark the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Sarawak’s SMD Semiconductor Sdn Bhd and UK’s Compound Semiconductor Catapult in a ceremony held at the London parliament building today.

Abang Johari is visiting the UK with Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki as part of his entourage.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Sarawak SMD Semiconductor was represented by its chief executive officer (CEO) Shariman Jamil while CSA Catapult was represented by its CEO Martin McHugh.

Abang Johari said SMD Semiconductor operates as a wholly owned entity of the Sarawak government, established in 2022 to drive technological self-reliance and innovation to realise the state’s vision for the semiconductor sector.

He said Sarawak aspires to transcend into a leading hub and pivotal solutions provider, fostering an environment conducive to research and development and the commercialisation of cutting-edge semiconductor technology.

“At its core, SMD Semiconductor is on a mission to cultivate an optimal ecosystem, strategically positioning Sarawak as a premier investment destination for the semiconductor industry and a forefront solutions provider,” Abang Johari said.

He expressed confidence that the MoU would yield tremendous benefits for both parties, propelling both toward a future of innovation and shared success.

“I firmly believe that as SMD Semiconductor forges strategic alliances and collaborations with leading UK industry partners, it will be instrumental in driving innovations that reshape the capabilities and applications of compound semiconductors,” Abang Johari noted. — Bernama