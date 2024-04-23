S’wakian woman among 10 killed in Perak helicopter crash

KUCHING: Sarawakian Joanna Felicia Rohna, 24, is among the 10 Royal Malaysian Navy personnel killed in the helicopter tragedy involving two helicopters in Perak today.

The Malaysian Royal Navy (TLDM) Strategic Communications Branch said in a statement the victim was among the seven crew members of the HOM M503-3 helicopter that crashed during the incident.

Alongside Joanna on board the helicopter were Cmdr Muhammad Firdaus Ramli, Lt Cmdr Wan Razaudeen Kamal Wan Zainal Abidin, Second Warrant Officers Muhammad Faisol Tamadun and Noorfarahimi Mohd Saedy, and Petty Officer Noor Rahiza Anuar.

The other helicopter, a Fennec M502-6 consisted of Cmdr Muhamad Amir Mohamad, Lt Sivasutan Thanjappan and Second Warrant Officer Mohd Shahrizan Mohd Tarmizi.

MORE TO COME