TNVR an effective, compassionate solution in rabies fight, says MP

KUCHING (April 23): Any approach to address the rabies outbreak in Sarawak has to be based on science and data but without forgetting the principle of humanity and compassion, said Dr Kelvin Yii.

The Bandar Kuching MP said this is in line with the recent call by the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, to find more compassionate and non-lethal alternatives in managing stray animal populations in the country.

“The Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programme is one of the most effective and compassionate solutions as it involves humanely trapping stray animals, providing them with health checks, and then vaccinating and neutering them before release.

“Only dogs that show clear symptoms of rabies are put to sleep humanely. This approach not only reduces the number of future strays through population control but also improves the health and quality of life for existing animals,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The statement was issued in conjunction with Dr Yii launching the recently-completed Humane Animal Society Sarawak (HASS) Kennels at Bark Park Borneo here.

The MP also advocated for the reform of laws relating to animal welfare, including the expansion of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 to Sabah and Sarawak to ensure uniform application and better protection for animals.

He stressed that it is crucial to constantly review such laws to ensure they remain relevant and effective in addressing current issues and circumstances.

“All this will require strong strategic collaborations of whole societies including government agencies, NGOs, the veterinary fraternity and many more to ensure all these issues are addressed affectively and compassionately,” he said.

On HASS Kennels, Dr Yii said it serves to provide comfortable and well-ventilated courtyard kennels for dogs either abandoned or rescued from the streets.

He also announced an allocation of RM5,000 for the facility, and proposed further collaborations with his office including advocacy initiatives and TNVR programmes to complement the efforts of the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak.