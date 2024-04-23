Tuesday, April 23
Two Navy helicopters crash during fly-over training at Lumut base, all crew members confirmed dead

A screenshot of the collision shared online.

KUALA LUMPUR (April 23): Two military helicopters collided today during the Royal Malaysian Navy’s (TLDM) rehearsal for its 90th anniversary celebration scheduled for May.

TLDM confirmed the incident in a brief statement, saying it happened at 9.32am during a fly-over exercise near TLDM’s Lumut naval base.

“All victims were confirmed dead on site and the remains were sent to TLDM Military Hospital for identification process,” it said.

“TLDM will form an investigation body to determine the cause of the incident.

TLDM also confirmed that the collision involved an AgustaWestland AW139 maritime operation helicopter and its Eurocopter Fennec light-size counterpart.

A preliminary report previously said the two aircraft left Padang Sitiawan at approximately 9.03am before colliding, with the AW139 crashing onto the steps of the stadium of the Lumut base while the Fennec fell into the swimming pool of the base’s sports complex. – Malay Mail

