Two parts to news report on Dr Sim’s statement on Covid food aid, court told

KUCHING: The High Court here yesterday was told that there were two parts to a news report involving Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian’s press statement regarding the Covid-19 food aid drive in 2019.

Testifying in the defamation suit filed by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian against Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, DayakDaily reporter Cheng Lian Hiok, who is the defendant’s second witness, testified that Dr Sim made the statement during a press conference on April 17, 2020.

Referring to the news report written by Cheng, the defendant’s counsel Michael Kong asked the witness if her report had stated that Dr Sim was asked to respond to questions about Chong’s accusation against the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition government being lopsided in sending out the food aid was true.

“There are two parts in this news story. The first part was the answer of Dr Sim when one other reporter asked him about a video. Following that, I asked him about Chong’s accusation that food aid distribution by the Sarawak and federal governments was lopsided,” she said.

Cheng said there were no complaints from Dr Sim after the publication of the report in DayakDaily on April 17, 2020.

On the second part of the report, she testified that it was of Dr Sim being shown a video of Chong carrying rice.

Kong: Did you also see the video of Chong carrying rice which the reporter relied upon in posing his/her question to the plaintiff on April 17, 2020?

Cheng: Just a very quick glance because there were quite some reporters around.

Kong: If I were to show you a video of the defendant carrying rice, would you be able to identify and tell us whether it was the same as the video seen on April 17, 2020?

Cheng: Not certain because it was five to six years ago.

During cross-examination by the plaintiff’s counsel Shankar Ram Asnani, Cheng agreed when asked if the video of Chong carrying rice had not been seen before.

She also opined that she had never come across seeing any politicians carrying rice.

In 2020, Dr Sim, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, filed the defamation suit over Chong’s allegation that the deputy premier had failed to manage food aid funds worth RM800,000 meant for four opposition-held state constituencies – Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

Dr Sim is represented by counsels Shankar Ram, Yu Ying Ying and Russell Lim, while Chong is represented Kong, Sharon Lo, and Brenda Chong.

The suit heard before Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab continues today.