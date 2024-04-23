Two remanded seven days to facilitate probe into robbery case in Batu Kawa

KUCHING (April 23): Two local men have been remanded for seven days starting today by the Magistrates’ Court here to assist in an investigation into a robbery case at Taman Desa Wira, Batu Kawa here yesterday.

The remand order on the two suspects aged 20 and 30, was issued by Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

It was reported yesterday that a woman in her 50s, was walking along the side of the road when the two suspects, riding a red motorcycle, snatched her handbag.

Padawan acting police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong in a statement said the victim tried to protect her bag from being snatched by the suspects, and at the same time a car driven by a civilian stopped in front of the suspects’ motorcycle and managed to apprehend one of them.

However, the other suspect managed to escape, he added.

The second suspect was eventually arrested at the old Kuching Airport Road here at around 5pm on the same day.

The case which is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code, is handled by Insp Nyaum Ringkai assisted by Sgt Azmi Roslan.