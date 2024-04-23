Yap urges family engagement in Earth Day events to promote 3R concept

KUCHING (April 23): The involvement of more parents and children in Earth Day events would benefit society by reinforcing environmental sustainability awareness via the 3R concept, said Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.

According to Yap, everyone can contribute to reduce the effects of climate change by practising the 3R concept of reduce, reuse, recycle as the concept is in regards to minimising the amount of waste humans produce.

“We should also be reusing products as much as we can and remember to recycle materials that can be made for other purposes. These are some of the ways we can help limit the effects of climate change on the environment.

“The small changes we make have a large difference in the long run to reduce our carbon footprint,” he said when officiating the Earth Day 2024 event organised by the Seventh Mile Chamber of Commerce Kindergarten held in his constituency recently.

Emphasising on the 3R concept, Yap said scientific studies have shown that human activities are responsible for virtually all global warming effects over the last 150 years.

Meanwhile during the event, he congratulated the kindergarten for organising the event due to the increasing adverse effects of climate change.

In his opinion, the initiative by the kindergarten’s management to utilise simple language, songs, and dances regarding the significance of the 3R concept should be emulated by other kindergartens also.

“It’s never too early for parents and teachers to encourage our younger generation on the benefits of the 3R concept to protect, conserve, and help our environment,” he said.

Additionally, Yap together with Penghulu Lai Boon Khee and the kindergarten’s teachers and pre-schoolers planted hibiscus trees on the kindergarten compound.