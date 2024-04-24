1,145 units of Rumah Mesra SMJ completed in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 24): A total of 1,445 units of Rumah Mesra Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) have been completed as of April 24, 2024 in 73 state constituencies, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim.

Meanwhile, 776 units have been handed over to the recipients, said Jahid during his winding up speech at the State Assembly sitting on Wednesday.

“My ministry, through the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap, will continue to intensify the implementation of the Rumah Mesra SMJ to improve the well-being of the people by providing more comfortable and safe living facilities to rural residents who are in dire need.

“A total of 20 units of Rumah Mesra SMJ are distributed every year to each of the 73 constituencies in Sabah,” he added.

Answering a question from Pantai Manis assemblyman Tamin Zainal about the criteria for recipients of the Rumah Mesra SMJ, he said applicants must be registered under the eKasih database, victims of disasters such as flood, fire, landslide or typhoon), people with disabilities and poor house conditions.

According to Jahid, the recipients should be also finalised in the District Focus Group Meeting.

Jahid also said his ministry is giving its main focus to the development programme to eradicate poverty in rural areas.

Apart from building 20 Rumah SMJ in all 73 state constituencies annually, he said the State Government had also approved the creation of the Sukau Sub-District Office and upgraded the Sook Sub-District Office and the Paitan Sub-District Office to full district offices.

The creation of new small district offices and the upgrading of small district offices to full district offices will be able to strengthen the role of district administration to help rural people and facilitate the affairs of rural communities to obtain government services, he said.

“My ministry not only focuses on poverty eradication in the eight poor districts but also focuses on all districts dealing with poverty issue.

“Various strategies, initiatives and assistance will be provided to all the districts by providing support to increase access to economic opportunities to overcome the issue of poverty eradication.

“Firstly, the construction of six Community Skills Centers as Entrepreneurship Development and Training Centers in Sipitang, Ranau, Semporna, Menumbok, Matunggong and Kota Kinabalu with the aim of helping to improve skills potentials.

“Secondly, the construction of 11 Rural Entrepreneurship Centers (PKD) equipped with workshop buildings and machines in Beluran, Kota Belud, Kudat, Pitas, Lahad Datu, Ranau, Matunggong, Nabawan, Penampang, Keningau and Kuala Penyu. PKD aims to open up opportunities for entrepreneurs to increase product production and expand their business.

“Thirdly, entrepreneurship programmes based on agriculture such as planting Sacha Inchi and Sabah Bananas in Ranau; and swiftlet breeding programmes in Pitas and Banggi,” he said.

Jahim also said the fourth initiative is the implementation of skills course programme to produce successful entrepreneurs who can improve knowledge, skills, personal and family income.

The One District One Product Programme (SDSP) will also be continued to encourage production of products in each district as a flagship product of the area.

Jahid also mentioned Project MESEJ (Mini Estate Sejahtera) programme as a holistic approach to poverty eradication through plantation enterprises such as oil palm and rubber.

“Another initiative is through Additional Economic Activity (AET) as an additional activity for Project MESEJ participants and eKasih groups to increase income.

“Meanwhile, the Alternative Rural Water Supply Program (BALBA) aims to supply clean water in remote village areas that are far from the reach of the Sabah State Water Department’s Reticulation System. This initiative aims to cover electricity supply in rural areas that cannot be covered through the SESB grid line system,” he said.