2,214 EV charging stations installed nationwide, MITI maintains 10,000 target by 2025

KUALA LUMPUR (April 24): A total of 2,214 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations were installed as at March 20, 2024, as the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) maintains its commitment to developing the EV charging infrastructure and getting the targeted 10,000 charging points in place by 2025.

As outlined in 2021 under the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-2030, Malaysia aimed to have 10,000 EV charging stations by 2025, comprising 9,000 units of alternating current (AC) chargers and 1,000 units of direct current (DC) fast chargers.

“Out of the 2,214 EV charging stations installed, 1,741 are alternating current chargers and 473 direct current fast chargers,” Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said at a press conference after announcing the ministry’s first-quarter 2024 report card here, today.

On the Electric Motorcycle Use Promotion Scheme (MARiiCas) programme, Tengku Zafrul said 1,995 applications were approved with rebates valued at RM4.8 million as at March 31, 2024. – Bernama