710 km of State roads in severe condition, 126 km in extremely critical condition

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 24): Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya informed the State Assembly on Wednesday that 710 kilometers of State roads were in severe condition while 126 kilometers in extremely critical condition.

He also said that RM625 million federal funding and RM350 million in State contribution were received in 2023 to carry out road repairs and maintenance for state roads, rural roads, upgrading of SRP2 and SRP3 to SRT1, municipal council roads, district council roads and agriculture roads.

“This incurs an estimated expenditure of around RM1.8 billion. With the contributions and grants available, totaling nearly RM1 billion, we have a deficit in addressing or carrying out repair and maintenance works,” he said when presenting his ministry’s winding-up speech.

Shahelmey also replied to Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob who wants the Pan Borneo WP1 and WP2 packages to be expedited.

Among the actions to be taken by his ministry through the Public Works Department (PWD) are to ensure effective and meticulous monitoring of each work package.

“This includes monitoring progress, specifications and resolving site issues promptly,” he said.

All the contractors’ work programmes will also be re-assessed, he said.

At the same time, close collaboration with all involved parties, including contractors, consultants, utility providers, and other stakeholders, will be fostered to address issues causing work delays, he said.

“The current physical progress at the site is 64 percent for WP01 and 49 percent for WP02. Following a review of the contractor’s work schedule and considering the latest time extensions, these packages are expected to be completed by June 2025 (WP01) and April 2025 (WP02),” he said.

Shahelmey also commented on the issue of stones, and said that PWD does not specify the use of river sand stones in construction.

“Contractors are subject to standard Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) procedures on-site. The supervisory team always ensures that every material used in construction is tested and inspected before permission to proceed with construction is granted to the contractor,” he said.

And regarding safety aspects, Shahelmey said his ministry will instruct contractors to improve traffic management on-site, especially in packages WP01 and WP02, by providing clearer signboards and taking immediate action if there are signs of road damage.

“The ministry will ensure that contractors always comply with the specified safety specifications and standards,” he assured.

He said Sindumin also raised the issue of concessions being slow to take action whenever there are road problems.

“In this regard, the Sabah PWD can actually issue Non-Compliance Reports (NCR) for the late implementation of pothole patching works by concessionaire companies, which is one day for protocol roads and three days for non-protocol roads,” he said.

Sindumin also asked why road shoulders were non-existent on the Pan Borneo highway towards Benoni and why there are still electric poles in the middle of the road.

To this, Shahelmey said: “I take note of the complaint regarding poorly managed intersections and the absence of road shoulders. In the preparation of the Pan Borneo project design, road safety audits are conducted, and if all these requirements are complied with, this situation should not occur,” he said.

Shahelmey also said the presence of utility materials within the contractor’s contract poses a challenge to the progress of the Pan Borneo project.

“Efficient coordination between utility and contractor is necessary. This is the reason for delays in some of the packages, but PWD and project management consultants are working to iron out utility relocation issues,” he said.

He said that Kemabong assemblyman Datuk Rubin Balang inquired about the roads under PWD’s supervision that have been damaged due to flood incidents in the Kemabong area, which have not been repaired by the concessionaire.

“For the Tenom-Kuala Tomani Road, which is located adjacent to the Padas River, emergency cleaning works were promptly carried out by the concessionaire company following the river erosion in the area, affecting the roadside drains and culverts along the Tenom-Kuala Tomani Road. However, the riverbank erosion has worsened and requires large-scale repair works. Temporary road diversions have been implemented at the affected site, while proposals for major repair works are being submitted for approval,” replied Shahelmey.

The Kemabong assemblyman also asked if the road concessionaire could be placed under the Public Works Department supervision to facilitate communication between representatives and authorities for necessary action.

Rubin also inquired if the Works Ministry can allocate road maintenance projects to district-level contractors, including those in Class F categories, to streamline maintenance work.

“Currently, I observe that such projects are often awarded to only one or two contractors, leaving Class F contractors with no opportunities,” Rubin said.

He also said delays of more than six months in carrying out road maintenance following the significant flood in 2001 and 2022 was disappointing and embarrassing for him as the representative of the Kemabong people.

Shahelmey shared that in the event of road damage caused by natural disasters, there are typically established procedures to address the situation.

“When incidents like landslides or road washouts occur due to floods, emergency measures such as temporary road closures, clearing operations, traffic management plans, and diversions are implemented. Subsequently, the extent of the damage is investigated. If only minor repairs are required, they are carried out promptly. However, if the damage is major, a design investigation is conducted, which may take some time before repairs can commence,” he said.

He added that he will also ask the concessionaire involved on their response time to road damage incidents.

Shahelmey also said that he will carry out a study on works that need to be given to Class F.

“I will review first and ask (the concessionaire) why it was not executed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal said the government must ensure there are no new routes to ensure the construction of the Pan Borneo highway in Sabah is expedited, as well as terminate contractors that are unable to do the work.

“We don’t want delays,” said Shafie.

To this, Shahelmey replied that regarding the Pan Borneo alignment, as he had mentioned on Tuesday, the implementation of the Pan Borneo involves upgrading existing federal roads in Sabah starting from Sindumin, through Sipitang, Papar, until in front of SESB.

“That’s the actual alignment. In terms of federal road specifications, we are converting from single-lane to dual-carriageway, involving geometrical design to meet the designed road specifications. In determining the alignment based on federal roads, we conducted a value management workshop attended by various parties from the federal and state governments.

Some alignments still use existing ones, while for some, we introduce bypasses due to social impact. The decision is to use these alignments for the implementation of phase one of the Pan Borneo from Sindumin to Tawau,” said Shahelmey.

He also said that Pan Borneo highway does not warrant an RnR (resting points) as it is more open than toll roads.

“Drivers can stop by any towns or points along the way,” he said.

Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darell Leiking also interjected and asked the Works Minister if the Pan Borneo construction contributed to the massive flooding in Penampang.

Shahelmey replied that in the value management workshop, this matter had been studied, the conditions before, during and after the completion of the Pan Borneo project.

“According to the findings of the workshop, the impact should be minimal. What might have happened is that during construction, the necessary precautions that should have been in place were not carried out,” he said.

Shahelmey also told Moyog that streetlights are not included in the original contract of the Pan Borneo highway except for major intersections and major junctions.

“I will bring the matter up to the Federal Government,” he said when told about the dangers.

And replying to Usukan assemblyman Datuk Salleh Said Keruak, who also raised the Pan Borneo issue, Shahelmey said that once the highway was completed, the government would appoint companies to carry out road maintenance.

He also said that as for the current status of the Pan Borneo project in the northwest area from Serusop to Simpang Mengayau, progress had been made.

“In March, this year, approval letters were issued to the contractor for Packages 12, 13 and 14, covering the stretch from Rampayan to Simpang Mengayau. Meanwhile, Package 9, starting from Serusop and preceding Kota Belud, is undergoing the procurement process, as is Package 11. Several procurement stages are involved, and the federal government is committed to completing the procurement for the remaining 16 packages before the end of June this year,” he said.

On another topic, Sekong assemblyman Alias Sani inquired about the list of projects in his constituency.

“For the honorable member’s information, there are seven projects within the Sekong State Assembly constituency listed in the road upgrading program for Standard Road Type (SRT2), SRT3 by the Public Works Department (PWD), and Non-Qualified Road (NQR) by the District Office (PBT) in Sabah over a period of 10 years,” said Shahelmey.