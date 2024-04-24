Abd Karim: Miri’s Visitors Information Centre revamped to elevate travel experience

MIRI (April 24): Miri as the gateway to the World Heritage Mulu National Park, proudly stands as one of the key entry points alongside Kuching and Sibu in the ‘Gateway to Borneo’ destination campaign, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said this in a text of speech delivered by deputy minister Datuk Sebastian Ting, at the officiating of the Visitors’ Information Centre (VIC) reopening ceremony here today.

“The Gateway to Borneo embodies a strategic repositioning and a brand revitalisation that highlights Sarawak as a premier tourism destination and a fundamental entryway to the wonders of Borneo,” said Abdul Karim.

“This revitalised brand essence is an invitation to travellers everywhere to discover Sarawak, in the lead-up to Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” he added.

In the vibrant scenario of the tourism industry, he said having access to accurate and readily available information was paramount.

“At the heart of this, lies the important role of information centres that offer insights, recommendations, and practical assistance that elevate the travel experience from ordinary to extraordinary.

“Beyond merely dispensing maps and brochures, they embody the spirit of hospitality, offering personalised assistance and local expertise that transform mere visitors into cherished guests,” he said.

Touching on the reopening of VIC Miri which had undergone a facelift, Karim said its establishment was a vital necessity, recognising its fundamental role in driving tourism for Sarawak.

“The inauguration of the enhanced Visitor Information Centre in Miri is a special occasion as it not only unveils a revitalised look and purpose for this space, but also underscores our commitment to ensuring that visitors have seamless access to information, recognising it as the invaluable currency of travel,” he pointed out.

The movement of reconstructing the VIC garden aligns with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11, focusing on Sustainable Cities and Communities.

It highlights the creation of green public spaces and the improvement of urban planning and management in participatory and inclusive ways.

“The establishment of the VIC Miri was a vital necessity, recognising its fundamental role in driving tourism for Sarawak. As a frontline ambassador, the centre serves as a vital hub for information and guidance for enriching experiences, reinforcing Sarawak’s appeal as a premier destination,” he added.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman Dato Dennis Ngau who also spoke at the event said VIC would not only provide information but would also engage stakeholders, facilitating discussions and exchanges on various tourism matters.

“These efforts help emphasise Miri’s significance as one of Sarawak’s primary entry points, contributing to the positioning of Sarawak as the Gateway to Borneo,” said the Telang Usan assemblyman.

VIC would cater to the increasing number of tourists visiting the Miri division, being the city’s gateway to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) World Heritage Mulu National Park, said Dennis.

Central to the park’s identity is its representation of Miri’s diverse and multiracial communities, to which the space is open for a myriad of activities, including music and heritage showcases.

A standout addition of the magnificent ‘Sape’ sculpture, standing tall at 3.2 metres, not only adds character to the VIC garden but also to the city itself.

Present at the event were Deputy Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Desmond Douglas Jerukan; STB chief executive officer (CEO) Sharzede Salleh Askor; Sarawak Forestry Corporation CEO Abang Arabi Abang Aimran; Miri deputy mayor Ariffin Mohamad, and STB Board member John Teo.