Awg Tengah: Talent devt across various sectors vital in ensuring Sarawak’s status on global platform

KUCHING (April 24): Sarawak is looking into developing talents in the design of semiconductor products using silicon, germanium and gallium arsenide, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He was cited by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) in a report as saying that this could be achieved by enhancing collaboration with industry players in the UK.

“Talent development in various sectors for the people of Sarawak is important to ensure Sarawak’s position in the global platform.

“Sarawak designers are capable of being on par with international designers, given that there are now foreign companies that have bought semiconductor products produced in Sarawak,” said Awang Tengah, who is part of the Sarawak delegation led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in a working visit to the UK.

They inspected the advanced technology employed at the Drax Power Station and oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Sarawak Microelectronics (SMD) Semiconductor and UK-based CSA Catapult.

The delegation is now in Poznan, Poland where the Premier is set to present Sarawak’s role in renewable energy security, decarbonisation, and environmental sustainability at the Central European Hydrogen Technology Forum.

On another matter, Awang Tengah, who is also the Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development, said Samalaju High Tech Park remained one of the good locations for foreign companies to come and establish their companies with a workforce made up of local residents, and it could also be used as a place where talent development could be forwarded.

On biomass technology, Awang Tengah – also the Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Sarawak – said the visit to the Drax Power Plant in Leeds in the UK, was very fruitful and significant because it showed the delegation present how wood pellets were used to generate clean energy in the United Kingdom.

“In this regard, a local company like Samling has exported wood pellets to foreign countries for that purpose.

“Therefore, we have the potential to develop technology using wood pellets to generate energy in the near future,” he said.