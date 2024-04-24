Bezaleel Home provides lodging for Bintulu Hospital patients, families

BINTULU (April 24): Bezaleel Home is now providing discounted lodging for patients and family members who seek treatment at Bintulu Hospital.

In a Facebook post by Bintulu Hospital, it is stated that Bezaleel Home is located just opposite the hospital near CC Fresh Mart, having commenced operation on April 2.

Undertaken by the Sarawak Consumer Welfare Association, in collaboration with the Welfare Department of Bintulu Hospital, the conversion of a three-storey shophouse into a budget accommodation meant to provide a place to stay for the outpatients or family members coming from afar.

This initiative, said the hospital, would benefit those from the underprivileged group regardless of race, religion or nationality.

“Any family members of the patients who need a place to stay can apply for the accommodation at Bezaleel Home, subject to its availability.

“To apply, they can contact the ward manager where the patient is admitted, or the personnel at the Bintulu Hospital’s general administration department.

“However, there will be a minimal fee of RM10 per person for a one-night stay.”

The Bezaleel Home’s registration office is located on the ground floor, and the accommodation is segregated into Level 1 for men, and Level 2 for women.

With 30 beds on Level 1 and 24 beds on Level 2, each floor has its own bathrooms and toilets.

Installed with security camera systems (CCTV), Bezaleel Home is also equipped with door access control cards, personal lockers and wall fans, washing machines, water dispensers and housekeeping services.

A shuttle service to Bintulu Hospital would be provided in future, said the hospital management.