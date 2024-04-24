Boy in Bintulu rescued after leg stuck in metal drain grate

BINTULU (April 24): A primary schoolboy endured pain for several minutes after his right leg got stuck in the metal drain grate at Jalan Kampung Baru here today.

The Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) sent a team of firefighters to the scene after being informed of the incident at 12.50pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found that a schoolboy from SK Kampung Baru had his leg stuck in the metal drain grate,” said Bomba.

The rescue team immediately swung into action, using a special tool to extract the boy’s leg from the metal drain grate.

A video shared on social media showed the boy crying in pain and feeling anxious as he waited for the rescue team, while members of the public in the area tried calming him down.

It is understood that the boy liked to play in the area, but faced an unfortunate incident when his leg became stuck on that day.

The public also hoped that the incident would be a useful lesson for the boy and his friends to avoid playing in the area in the future.