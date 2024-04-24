Buggy, baggage trolley services, seat refurbishment at KKIA improved

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 24): There have been improvements in buggy and baggage trolley services as well as seat refurbishment at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) for passenger comfort and convenience under the Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) action plan for the upgrading and development of KKIA, Terminal 1, said Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew.

She said MAHB had commenced the airport’s toilet refurbishment project which will be implemented in stages due to operational requirements. The refurbishment of 52 existing toilets (26 male and 26 female) is expected to be completed by early 2025, according to Liew.

“We (ministry) are aware of the critical issues, and I have raised the matter persistently in both the print and electronic media.

“I was informed by the KKIA management that they have instructed the cleaning contractor to improve the level of cleanliness to eliminate bad smell emanating from the toilets.

“Be patient, MAHB is addressing the issues, upgrading of facilities is in progress and my ministry will be monitoring the progress of works from time to time,” Liew said during her winding-up speech in response to concerns raised about smelly toilets, air-conditioning and insufficient chairs, in the State Legislative Assembly sitting here on Wednesday.

The minister also disclosed that a major refurbishment of the air-conditioning system involving the chiller and cooling tower will take place this year, saying scheduled maintenance (as a short-term solution) is being carried out in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

On the lack of chairs due to growing passenger volume, Liew, who is also Api-Api assemblywoman, said additional seating had been placed at the international departure level.

“Currently, the management is in the process of refurbishing all chairs at KKIA. Completion rate is at about 25 per cent, and the work is expected to finish by the end of June.”

Referring to the existing parking system at the KKIA, she said it will be replaced with a cashless system expected to go live in early July.

On February 6 this year, a delegation from MAHB presented the action plan for the upgrading and development of KKIA, Terminal 1 to the minister.

Liew also said plans to open international flights to Sandakan are in progress.

She said that during the Routes Asia 2024 event in Langkawi, the Sabah Tourism Board held discussions with Scoot Airlines to open a Singapore-Sandakan route.

This meeting is crucial for the Sandakan region, considering Singapore is a getaway that can connect Sandakan to other international destinations, especially in Europe, which typically favor natural environments and wildlife, she said.

This year, she said, Sandakan will also receive several tourism agents and media from overseas, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Italy, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, China, and India for familiarization visits.

Sandakan, according to Liew, is highlighted as an ideal destination for school trips from Singapore due to its unique flora and fauna attractions.

“Regarding the potential for new tourism in Kadamaian, especially in Kg Sayap, Kg Lobong-Lobong and Kg Kiau, my ministry through Sabah Parks is planning to open another entrance to Kinabalu Park, known as the Second Gateway Entrance, in Kampung Sayap in addition to the existing Timpohon Gateway Entrance.

“The opening of this Second Gateway Entrance is expected to have a positive impact on the Kadamaian community.

Efforts to assess, identify and construct hiking trails are expected to commence this year,” she added.

According to Liew, cooperation with the local community, especially community tourism cooperatives, and community involvement alongside Sabah Parks is indeed a crucial requirement for the recognition of Kinabalu UNESCO Global Geoparks.

Therefore, several steps have been taken to empower community ecotourism around Kinabalu Park, including appointment of Honorary Rangers of Sabah Parks among the members of the Community Ecotourism Association to facilitate cooperation between the Community Association and Sabah Parks, actively involving Community Association members in Geo Guide courses, organizing programs/awards for the best Community Ecotourism Association in every Kinabalu Park Community Day, and encouraging the registration of Community Ecotourism Associations with Sabah Parks to enable training to be provided.

“Furthermore, my ministry through the Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) has collaborated with a non-governmental organization, the Gibbon Conservation Society, in establishing the first Gibbon rehabilitation centre in Sabah as gibbons are fully protected animals under the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997.

“This project has great potential to drive and encourage local community involvement in wildlife conservation while creating job opportunities for the local community, especially in Kg Kiau,” she stressed.

Referring to the suggestion to remove Sabah from the Red Zone, Liew said it is the ministry’s aspiration considering that this matter directly affects tourist arrivals in the East Coast.

The ministry, she said, has presented views in the context and perspective, as well as the impact on the state’s tourism, to the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) under the Review of the Effectiveness of the Movement Control Order Implementation.

In May this year, Sabah Tourism Board will conduct a working visit to Kuala Lumpur to meet with embassies of countries that have unfavourable travel advisories for Sabah to assure them that Sabah is a safe destination for their citizens to visit.

Touching on the sand extraction on Balambangan Island, Kudat, to date, the Department of Environment has not received the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report regarding sand extraction activities there.

“At present, this matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Land and Survey. My ministry, through the Department of Environment, will collaborate with the Department of Land and Survey regarding this matter,” she said.

Liew also said that the State Government does not have plan to intervene with airlines regarding fare rates for a particular destination, especially for flights to Sabah.

Flight ticket prices follow the dynamic pricing mechanism practiced by any airline worldwide, which is a business practice based on supply and demand for a company’s product or service, she said.

“The State Government is deeply concerned about the issue of rising flight ticket prices, especially during festive seasons. My ministry holds ongoing discussions with airlines to encourage them to be more considerate in setting flight ticket prices, especially during festive seasons or school holidays,” Liew said.

On the issue of complaints about wildlife attacks or disturbances, particularly elephant and crocodile attacks, SWD will take action within a maximum of three working days for each wildlife attack complaint.

To address crocodile attacks, apart from raising public awareness about the risks of crocodile attacks in their natural habitat, SWD, through the State-level Crocodile Attack Task Force, has decided to eliminate crocodiles found roaming around settlement areas.

This year, a total of 61 operations have been conducted in the state of Sabah, resulting in the elimination and capture of a total of 79 crocodiles, she said, adding that to address the losses incurred due to damage to crops and property, the SWD assists victims of attacks by assessing the value of damage/loss.

At the same time, the department also assists victims in applying to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Malaysia through the Wildlife Attack Property and Crop Damage Assistance Fund.

However, this assistance is only applicable to small-scale farmers with a farm area not exceeding five acres, in addition to having valid land ownership status, she said.