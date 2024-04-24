CM: Allocation fairly distributed to government, opposition assemblymen

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 24): The state government fairly distributes the allotted special annual allocation to both government and opposition assemblymen, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the State Ministry of Rural Development (KPLBS) had given a special allocation of RM188.2 million to members of the Sabah State Assembly in 2024, and this is a basic decision set by the state government.

“The state government does not sideline the constituencies represented by Opposition assemblymen from receiving this special allocation. It is directly channeled to District Offices for the benefit of our people.

“However, if there is a need for more funding, Opposition assemblymen can directly apply to the government or through me as we have no issue in accepting and considering such applications.

“What is important is that the allocation is utilised for the good of the people,” he said at the State Assembly sitting here on Wednesday.

Hajiji was responding to Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darell Leiking who asked how much annual allocation is prepared and distributed to Sabah State Assembly members and whether it includes Opposition assemblymen.

Darell also suggested for Opposition assemblymen to be included in development committees at their respective constituencies so that they can bring up any issues in the areas.

Hajiji, who is also Sulaman assemblyman, said they are open to the suggestion and they will look into whether there is a need for it to be implemented.

Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal then questioned on allocations from the federal government to Opposition assemblymen areas due to concern of lack of coordination between the concerned parties.

He said most recently, he had went to Kuala Lumpur and found that allocation applications by his fellow representatives had already been approved but they were not informed of it by the authorities in charge such as Village Community Management Councils (MPKK) or District Offices.

Hajiji said that sometimes, he sincerely does not know when such allocations are approved, even in his own constituency.

“However, we will tell the Sabah State Development Department to report and inform each assemblyman about the approval of federal allocations for their areas.

“Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) is in the Unity Government, and so are we, but sometimes even I am not informed (of federal allocation approvals) for several areas in my constituency.

“I think this is a weakness on the part of the State Development Department and maybe the District Offices, so we take this as something to be improved upon,” he told the Opposition leader.

Shafie expressed confusion on Hajiji not being aware of these federal allocation approvals since development projects in constituencies here are managed by their respective District Officers, and he wondered why the officers are not informing the Chief Minister’s Department on the matter.

“We will tell the Sabah State Secretary to let all District Officers know to inform on each federal or state allocation channeled to all assemblymen in the state, whether they are from the government or Opposition,” replied the Chief Minister.