CM receives SMJ report

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 24): The SMJ Secretariat submitted the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Annual Report for 2023 to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor on Wednesday.

Presenting the report, SMJ Secretariat director Datuk Datu Rosmadi Sulai said the books recorded achievements in the implementation of initiatives under the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya.

Hajiji then scrutinised the SMJ 2023 Annual Report at his office in the State Legislative Assembly building.

Also present was State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong.