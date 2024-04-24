Crucial to be wise, knowledgeable in digital age, says Jepak rep

BINTULU (April 24): Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee emphasises the needs for the public to acquire knowledge and skills in this digital information age.

Citing how technology has changed the landscape of today’s economy, he further stressed that employees with skills and knowledge are very much needed and are valuable assets to any companies or organisations.

“In this digital information age, we need to have different knowledge and skills, as well as to be responsive to the information we read, hear and receive.

“The input that enters our minds whether through reading or from the digital media will affect our intellectuality,” he said when officiating the ’10-Minute Reading Together’ programme at the Bintulu Public Library here yesterday.

The programme, themed ‘Reading to Sustain Unity’, was hosted by Pustaka Negeri Sarawak Miri, in collaboration with the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) and Bintulu District Education Office.

Iskandar added that despite the positive attributes of technology, it was also important to be cautious when accessing information on the Internet.

“The information should not be swallowed wholly, but be filtered and evaluated,” he said, while lauding the organisers’ efforts to conduct literacy programmes for the society.

Through this programme, the assemblyman believed that it would instill in the public the awareness of obtaining only accurate and verified information, and also to educate them to avoid the ‘viral culture’ of spreading unverified news on social media.

Pustaka Miri regional manager Razak Rambili, meanwhile, said the programme was an annual event held simultaneously nationwide in public places such as libraries, public parks, classrooms, or online.

The programme’s core objective, he added, was to promote a reading culture among the people.

Also present at the event were BDA general manager Datu Muhamad Yakup Kari, Bintulu District Education Office deputy officer (learning sector) Nafisah Rosli, and community leader Penghulu Raini Piee.