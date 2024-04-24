CSO: Nothing wrong for a party to be part of federal coalition, but opposition at state-level

KUCHING (April 24): There is nothing wrong for a political party, such as the Democratic Action Party (DAP), to be a part of a coalition government at the federal level, and as opposition at the state level, says Rise of Social Efforts (ROSE).

The civil society organisation (CSO), in a statement issued by its Sarawak representative Ann Teo yesterday, was reacting to the remarks of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) senior vice-president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh who stated that DAP Sarawak should not be playing double standard and therefore, its Sarawakian members would need to relinquish federal positions.

Wong was formerly the president of the opposition, the now-dissolved Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

“State and the federal governments in Malaysia have different jurisdictions and powers as spelt out in the Federal Constitution, some of which are concurrent,” said ROSE.

“We are of the opinion that there is nothing wrong for a political party, such as DAP, to be part of a coalition government at the federal level, whilst at state level, it is an opposition party.

“This is the scenario mainly because currently, we have what is called a post-election coalition government.”

Both the DAP with 40 MPs and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties with 24 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, are part of the federal Unity Government formed after 2022 general election.

“Post-election coalition government simply means that parties come together to form government after an election results in a hung parliament,” said ROSE.

“They can and will contest each other in the next election when parliament is dissolved,” it added.

In some other countries, said ROSE, such a scenario was commonplace, like in Germany.

“Sarawakians may also remember that the original Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS, now defunct) was a member of the federal BN (Barisan Nasional) government, but at state level, they were in opposition for years.”

“Parties also have the right to make their choice of who to affiliate with just as PSB has done.

“When political parties compete based on policies, there will be more checks on abuse of power and corruption. Competition between political parties also offers better choices for voters when an election comes around,” stressed ROSE.

“This scenario can incentivise political parties to compete during an election as well as collaborate after the election.

“From post 2018 general election, we should have learnt that government coalitions will not always be permanent, and that a post-election government can be legitimately formed by a coalition of political parties who had competed or contested against each other in the same election.”

In the coming Sarawak state election due either in 2025 or 2026, the question of whether the DAP or any other national party like Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) would send candidates to contest against GPS – the coalition government’s partner at federal level – would be on the voters’ minds, Rose argued.

“Whether at the state election or the general election, voters choose the candidate whom they think will best represent them in their respective constituencies and to look after their collective interests.

“Whilst sincerity is an important character trait to look for in a politician or elected representative, it would be also be naïve to think that political parties act out of sincerity instead of the priority or the need to gain enough votes – even by overpromising during election campaigns – to become government or be part of government.

“Therefore, it remains for voters to look for politicians who are useful, and those who can offer better policies to make our lives and this place a better place for all,” said ROSE.