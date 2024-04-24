Economies of scale achievable with strategic tie-up in processing, marketing industry, says S’wak minister

KUCHING (April 24): The Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development expresses its concern over the shortage of raw materials which could inadvertently affect the processing and marketing industry.

Its Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, hence, suggested for the Sarawak Agriculture Department to conduct a comprehensive study to identify individuals or groups who are interested in the local products’ processing and marketing.

“With an emphasis on sustainability, we will organise a seminar or conference in Kuching in the near future involving all relevant parties to contribute ideas or innovative solutions regarding the matter,” he said when met by reporters at the Food and Hotel Asia (FHA) – Food & Beverage (F&B) 2024 exhibition event in Singapore today.

According to him, such move would be able to expand the local product market at the global level.

“My aim is to ensure that local products can reach industrial grade to ensure sustainability and economic growth,” he said in a report by the Sarawak Public Communication Unit during his visit to the Sarawak Pavilion at the event exhibition.

Commenting on his visit to Singapore, he said that he went there on his own initiative because he wanted to see and learn the existing downstream process for Sarawak to market its products.

Many people are interested in marketing, processing and so on, but Sarawak needs a complete supply chain.

“If they have the desire to do marketing but if the supply of raw materials is insufficient, that will be a problem.

“Although various products such as coconut, banana, pineapple and durian have been identified, however, until today we have not yet reached the industrial level.

“So, now we look at food security, rice, paddy and so on, for that there must be economies of scale while I really hope that we will have an industry for existing products,” he said.

Also participating in the visit were Sarawak Director of Agriculture Dominic Chunggat, Trade and Investment Manager of the Sarawak Tourism and Trade Office, Singapore (Statos) Tan Teng Cheng, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Statos Putrie Rozana Soraya, Assistant Director of Agriculture for the Farmer Institutions Division Karen Lenggiau Augustine Tujoh, and agriculture officer Mani Salleh.