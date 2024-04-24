Eight foreigners sent back after illegal border entry near Lundu

KUCHING (April 24): Eight foreigners, including three women, were ordered to return to their country after they were caught attempting to enter the state via an illegal crossing point in Biawak, Lundu near here on Tuesday.

The First Infantry Division in a statement said that an army patrol team on patrol discovered the group crossing the Malaysia-Indonesia border at around 10.45am.

“The group was detained for inspection after entering the country via an illegal route.

“No prohibited or dangerous items were found among the foreigners’ possessions,” said the spokesperson, adding that the inspection on the foreigners’ found a sum of cash, handphones, wallets and clothes with a total value of RM5,820.

After inspections, they were taken to the country’s border to be deported back to Indonesia.

A police report was lodged at Lundu Police Station to ensure the eviction action is carried out correctly according to current regulations.

The army affirms its dedication to upholding security and safeguarding the state’s sovereignty, especially in preventing illegal entries or cross-border crimes.