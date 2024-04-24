Foreigner arrested in Bintulu for suspected drug peddling, abuse

BINTULU (April 24): A 32-year-old foreign man was arrested at the Bintulu night market area for suspected drug peddling and drug abuse yesterday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said during the arrest, police also seized drugs suspected to be syabu weighing 6g.

“Initial investigation indicated that the drugs were for distribution in the Kemena area, and can be used by 15 to 20 drug addicts,” he said, adding that the suspect was also tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Nixon said the suspect is being investigated under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act.

“The suspect is also being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for the offence of not having valid travel documents,” he added.

Nixcon said this arrest is part of the police’s efforts to combat drug-related problems and prevent criminal activities in Bintulu.

Those with information on drugs and criminal activities in Bintulu can contact the Bintulu police operations room at 086-318304.