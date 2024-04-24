Gold mining operations in Tawau legitimate – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 24): Gold mining operations in Tawau are legitimate under the Sabah Mining Ordinance 1960, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun on the State Government’s position.

“The Sabah State Government has decided not to recognise the use of the Mineral Development Act 1994 (MDA) in Sabah and has taken steps to strengthen and empower the Sabah Mining Ordinance 1960 through the enhancement of the Regulatory Framework in line with Section 28 of the Sabah Mining Ordinance 1960,” he said.

When winding up the Finance Ministry’s speech at the State Assembly on Wednesday, he said that the State Government has also taken steps to update Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for royalty collection and explosives license applications, as well as to introduce new regulations for the approval of Mining Operation Scheme (OMS) by the Chief Mining Officer.

“Furthermore, the State Government has taken steps to strengthen Sabah Mineral Management Sdn Bhd (SMM) to take over technical advisory duties in mineral management in Sabah, replacing the role of the Minerals and Geosciences Department,” he said.

Masidi said that with the steps taken and being taken above, the Sabah State Government will continue to have absolute authority over licensing and mining activities in the state.

He also said the claim that the mining operation is without a license was entirely untrue.

The company was granted approval for the connection of a Mining Operation Certificate (SKSPM) at Bukit Mantri, Tawau on April 8, 2024, by the Minerals and Geosciences Department, he said.

The previous certificate had expired on October 31, 2023, and was not renewed at that time because the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report had not been submitted, he added.

“However, no directive to stop mining operations was issued by the Land and Surveys Department director (JTU) acting as the Chief Mining Officer under the Mining Ordinance 1960. This is because Sabah is not subject to the Mineral Mining Act 1994, which requires companies to obtain approval under the Mining Operation Scheme (SKSPM) as stated in section 10 of that act,” he said.

Masidi also said that mining activities in Sabah are regulated by the Sabah Land Ordinance Cap.68 and the Mining Ordinance 1960.

“In response to the question from the Merotai assemblyman, from November 1, 2023, to April 7, 2024, a total of 10 monitoring activities were conducted by the Integrated Steering Committee,” he said.

He added that there is no record of gold sales or any invoices received from the operating company, so the State Government had not collected royalties on the 254.51 kg of gold produced.

For your information, the last time the Minerals and Geosciences Department issued a Sales Determination and Gold Content Percentage Letter was on February 21, 2022, he said.

After that date, the Land and Survey Department implemented a 5% gold royalty rate calculated based on copies of invoices from the operating company to the purchasing company confirmed by licensed assayer appointed, he said.