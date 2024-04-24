Heli tragedy: It will take a long time for us to come to terms with our son’s death, says TLDM personnel’s dad

MANJUNG (April 24): The late Lt T. Sivasutan, 31, who was one of the 10 Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) personnel who perished in the helicopter crash at the TLDM Navy Base in Lumut yesterday, was described as a good son who never refused his parents’ requests.

Sixty-one-year-old M. Thanjappan said Sivasutan, their only son, would always fulfil their requests without fail.

“I dare say that my late son, Sivasutan was very pious, very kind-hearted and never turned down our requests. My wife and I would say this is suitable for you (and) he will just accept it… if his mother fell ill, he would immediately buy medicine.

“If his mother saw something nice on TikTok, tomorrow that item would arrive (courtesy of Sivasutan),” Thanjappan told reporters when met at his house in Sitiawan, near here, today.

Thanjappan said his son was a symbol of happiness for his family and his demise had taken away all the joy they used to share.

“… this will take a long time for us to come to terms with,” he said, adding that Sivasutan was the apple of his eye.

In the 9.32am incident yesterday, 10 TLDM personnel were killed when two TLDM helicopters crashed in Lumut while conducting a third rehearsal for a flypast in conjunction with the TLDM Fleet Open Day, scheduled to be held this Saturday. – Bernama