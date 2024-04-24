Joanna wanted to return to Sarawak for Gawai, says uncle

SERIAN (April 24): Joanna Felicia Rohna never missed the opportunity to return to Sarawak each year during Gawai, said her uncle Johny Manyi as he mourned the loss of his niece following the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopter tragedy in Lumut yesterday.

“She wanted to return home to Sarawak in time for Hari Gawai (this year),” the 50-year-old told The Borneo Post last night (April 23) when met at Kampung Sumpas, Tampek Jalan Batu 11 and Kampung Engkaroh Tebakang near here.

“Just Wednesday last week, she called to say that she wanted to return home in time for Gawai if there’s an opportunity to do so. She never missed the chance to return to the village.

“She would not usually call us, but this time she made a phone call to state her intentions,” he said.

Johny recalled that his niece was a joyful and friendly person and never complained when she was asked to help out with chores since she was little.

He said she would visit every relative and tell stories that would make them burst into laughter.

“Even when she is already married with kids, her behaviour remains the same – she liked to mingle with her relatives and tell stories that makes us laugh

“It comes as a shock when we learn about this incident,” he said.

Joanna, whose rank is Laskar Kanan (Leading Rate), attached to the TLDM’s Physical Training Instructor unit at the Naval Air Base in Lumut, Perak, was among the 10 TLDM personnel killed in the helicopter tragedy involving two helicopters in Perak yesterday.

She was with six other crew members on board the HOM M503-3 helicopter that crashed during the incident. All of them were killed.

The other helicopter, a Fennec M502-6 carrying three other personnel, also crashed, killing everyone in it.

The two TLDM helicopters collided mid-air and crashed over the naval base in Lumut, Perak while rehearsing the fly-past in conjunction with TLDM’s 90th anniversary scheduled early next month.

The HOM helicopter crashed in the Navy Stadium while the Fennec crashed near the pool of the Navy Sports Complex.

After a post mortem at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital’s forensics department at 2.20pm today, Joanna’s body was brought to a nearby church for prayers before being brought to the Royal Malaysian Air Force hangar in Ipoh to be flown to Kuching in a Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft.

The cortege is expected to be received by the First Infantry Division commander Major General Datuk Mohamed Fauzi Kamis, 27 officers and 80 personnel of different ranks at the Kuching International Airport tonight.

Her remains will then be transported to Kampung Engkaroh, Serian where the funeral service and burial will take place tomorrow morning at 9am.