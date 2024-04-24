Kuching court fines Simunjan man RM3,000 for trespassing

KUCHING (April 24): A man from Simunjan was fined RM3,000 in default three months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for trespassing into a woman’s house compound yesterday.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Azlan Kimbi, 29, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 447 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to six months or a fine not exceeding RM3,000, or both, upon conviction.

Azlan committed the offence at the woman’s home in Jalan Jambu 1, Sunrise Garden here at about 7.10am on April 23.

Based on the facts of the case, the woman was in her house when she saw Azlan, who was at the compound of her house.

She immediately called the police and Azlan was arrested at around 7.20am on the same day.

Investigations found that Azlan had committed criminal trespass by entering into the woman’s house area, causing her to be distressed and anxious.

It was understood that Azlan, who has past criminal records involving burglary, drugs, and theft, was found positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine during the arrest.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin while Azlan was unrepresented by legal counsel.