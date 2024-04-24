Man in Kuching fined RM26,910 for possessing over 800 turtle eggs

KUCHING (April 24): The Sessions Court here fined a Lembaga Pengurusan Penyu Sarawak employee RM26,910 in default six months’ imprisonment for possessing 897 turtle eggs without the permission of the wildlife controller last year.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman convicted Salleh Eddie after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 37(1) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance, 1998 and punishable under Section 37(2)(a), read together with Section 29(1)(c) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998.

The Section carries a jail for up to two years and a fine of RM25,000 per individual animal part.

During the proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Aiman Nabila Alwi highlighted a particularly troubling aspect in which Salleh has been working at Lembaga Pengurusan Penyu Sarawak for 44 years.

“Considering the length of time the offender has worked there, we raise the concerns about how many other instances such as this one may have gone unnoticed.

“This sanctuary (Lembaga Pengurusan Penyu Sarawak) should have been a safe place for the turtles, but instead, it was where they were exploited.

“The offender’s role at the turtle sanctuary should have been one of stewardship and protection. Instead, he chose to exploit their position of trust for personal gain,” said Aiman.

Salleh committed the offence Trusan Jaya Boat Jetty at Jalan Kampung Trusan Jaya 1, Sematan, in Lundu at about 12.40pm on Oct 11, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, a team from Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) conducted an operation at the abovementioned jetty and arrested Salleh, who was suspected of possessing turtle eggs.

Upon inspection, the team found that Salleh was in possessed of 897 turtle eggs. The turtle eggs were seized after Salleh failed to furnish any permission from the wildlife controller to possess them.

Investigations further revealed that the turtle eggs were of the Chelonidae species, which is a Totally Protected Animal, as specified under Part 1 of the First Schedule in the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998.

Salleh was unrepresented by legal counsel.