Man in Sibu jailed two months for stealing underwear

SIBU (April 24): A 37-year-old man was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to stealing underwear.

Magistrate Onn Kork Chern, who meted out the sentence against Gani Pau, ordered him to serve the prison sentence from the date of arrest on April 19, this year.

Gani was charged under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term for up to seven years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Based on the fact of case, a 50-year-old woman found her and her family members’ underwear that were hung on the hangers at her house missing on April 18, 2024.

Upon checking the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, she found that a man had stolen the underwear.

She then lodged a police report and Gani was arrested at around 1pm in Sibujaya the next day.

ASP Siti Mariyah Dahari prosecuted the case while the Gani was unrepresented by legal counsel.