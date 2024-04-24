MetMalaysia: Rain, thunderstorms expected in several places in Sarawak tomorrow

KUCHING (April 24): Rain and thunderstorms are expected at several divisions across Sarawak tomorrow (April 25), according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The department in its weather forecast said rain may occur in most places around Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit and Bintulu, as well as several places in Mukah, Miri and Limbang in the morning.

In the afternoon, thunderstorms are expected in most places around Serian and Samarahan, and several places in Kuching, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang.

The wet weather condition is expected to continue in several areas around Sibu, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang at night.

MetMalaysia Sarawak director Khairul Najib Ibrahim said rain and thunderstorms are expected at most areas around the state this week in view of the current inter-monsoon period.

He said based on the one-week weather forecast, the wet weather is expected to continue until Sunday in several divisions including Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sibu and Miri, amongst others.