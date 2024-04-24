No allocation to upgrade boxing ring, electronic scoreboard at Sandakan Sports Complex

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 24): The Youth and Sports Ministry explained there was no available allocation currently to upgrade the boxing ring and electronic scoreboard at the Sandakan Sports Complex.

Its minister, Datuk Ellron Angin, however assured efforts have been made including making an initial check along with their counterpart from the federal ministry on the need to upgrade all the facilities at the complex.

“The ministry has taken note of the matter and will include it in our proposed facility upgrade in the future for the purpose of application to the state and federal governments.

“Other proposals are to build roofing at the swimming pool, upgrade the rooms at gymnasium and gymnastics equipment as well as to install floodlights at the synthetic pitch,” he said.

Ellron said this in reply to a question from Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun as the former delivered his winding up his speech at the State Assembly sitting on Tuesday evening.

On the allocation to upgrade the Kemabong town field especially to construct a grandstand, Ellron said they have taken note of the matter too.

“It will be listed in the football field upgrading programme in rural areas under the 13th Malaysian Plan,” he said in reply to Kemabong assemblyman Datuk Rubin Balang.

Meanwhile, Ellron said the ministry will continue to be committed to ensure that youth and sports development in Sabah will continue to be managed properly.

“Various programmes have been planned, most of which are to improve the standard of living of the youth as well as to enhance sports performance as outlined in the Sabah Youth Policy and Sabah Sports Development Strategic Plan 2021-2030 respectively,” he said.

He reiterated the state too will participate in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Sarawak from August 17-24 where the target is to win 40 golds and finish in the top five.

In the Para Sukma, Sabah will defend the overall champions title in the multi-sport event that Sarawak will also host from September 22-28.