Nobody has been charged for poisoning shrimps in rivers

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 24): No perpetrators who poisoned rivers here to catch shrimp have been brought to court in the past five years, said Assistant Fisheries, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Peto Galim.

He said according to records in the recent years, the ministry had not received any reports of cases brought to court and it had only received verbal complaints.

Peto, who is also Inanam assemblyman, said it had also not been able to determine the amount of losses caused by the illegal activity.

“These perpetrators are cunning. Once a complaint is lodged, the evidence just disappears very quickly, so this is a continuing process.

“The ministry will continue to monitor this situation and such activities,” he said at the State Assembly sitting here on Wednesday.

He was responding to Bongawan assemblyman Dr Daud Yusof on what are the efforts of the government or relevant authorities in combating the poisoning of catch shrimps in rivers here, considering the rivers are also a water source for community use.

Earlier, Peto said among the efforts are enforcement activities through the Sabah Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Enactment (EPDAS) 2003 which has been effect since April 1, 2019 in rivers throughout Sabah.

He said this includes making arrests, investigations and prosecutions for the offence of using various types of poison, explosives, electricity or prohibited drugs in public water areas or rivers.

According to Section 25 Subsection (1) of EPDAS 2003, those found guilty of the crime are punishable under Subsection (2) of the same Section, which provides for up to RM50,000 fine or up to two years jail term, or both, upon conviction.

Peto said awareness campaigns and dialogues with fishermen and breeders have also been carried out by the Sabah Fisheries Department to raise awareness on taking care of public water areas in Sabah, especially rivers, to maintain the sustainability of fishery resources.

He said community Tagal initiatives have also been implemented with the involvement of rural communities to conserve rivers and river fisheries resources by helping to reduce the issue of catching river fish using illegal equipment such as poisons, electricity, explosives and spear guns.