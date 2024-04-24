Police bust syndicate smuggling drugs to Sarawak with arrest of two men at KLIA

SHAH ALAM (April 24): Police have smashed a syndicate smuggling drugs to Sarawak following the arrest of two men at the KLIA Terminal 2 in Sepang and the seizure of drugs worth RM1.76 million.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi said the two construction workers, a 29-year-old local and a 44-year-old foreigner, were nabbed at 4.11am on April 22 before they could board their flight to Sibu.

“Both suspects were acting suspiciously and were detained during the baggage scanning process, which led to the discovery of 7,000 grammes (gm) of methamphetamine, 5,950gm of Erimin 5 pills, and 61gm of ecstasy pills.

“These drugs were found hidden in a sling bag and a suitcase belonging to the suspects,” she said at a press conference at the Selangor contingent police headquarters here today.

Following the arrest, police raided the suspects’ rented condominium unit in Seri Kembangan and seized 9,000gm of Erimin 5 pills and 169.65gm of ketamine.

She said the drugs seized from the two locations were worth RM1.76 million.

The syndicate had been active for about four months and the two suspects had smuggled drugs into Sarawak using commercial flights on several occasions, she said.

Sasikala Devi said the local man had records of four drug-related offences and both suspects tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

“Both suspects have been remanded for seven days until April 28 and this case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sasikala Devi said police are still awaiting forensic reports to trace the fingerprint owner for a suitcase containing cash of over RM500,000 found in a shopping centre car park in Damansara on March 20.

She said so far police have recorded statements from 10 individuals, including the owner of an information technology company who claimed the money was his.

Police need to gather more evidence to determine the owner of the suitcase, she said. – Bernama