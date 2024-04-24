Premier arrives in Poland to share Sarawak’s initiatives in energy transition

KUCHING (April 24): A delegation from Sarawak government led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has arrived in Poznan, Poland to underscore Sarawak’s initiatives in energy transition at the Central European Hydrogen Technology Forum.

Accompanied by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, the Premier is set to present Sarawak’s role in renewable energy security, decarbonisation, and environmental sustainability.

According to a posting on Sarawak Premier’s official Facebook page ‘Sarawakku’, the delegation was warmly received by Deputy President of the Wielkopolska Region Marek Gola and Director of the Polish Economic Department Beata Joana.

Also in attendance were Head of the Wielkopolska 2050 Division Magdalena Kaseja-Astriab and Malaysia’s Ambassador to Poland Datuk Chitra Devi Ramiah, .

The Central European Hydrogen Technology Forum H2POLAND is the first trade fair in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe devoted entirely to hydrogen and decarbonization technologies.

The Forum is a platform for the exchange of expert knowledge that brings together representatives of government administration and local government units, entrepreneurs, the scientific community and businesses open to modern, environmentally friendly technologies.

Prior to arriving in Poland, the Premier visited Leeds and London in United Kingdom, where he inspected the advanced technology employed at the Drax Power Station and oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Sarawak Microelectronics (SMD) Semiconductor and UK-based CSA Catapult.

Reflecting on the visit to the UK, Abang Johari described it as highly successful, meeting the delegation’s objectives.

He expressed that the outcomes from the visit would be strategically implemented to enhance Sarawak’s capabilities in renewable energy and the semiconductor sector.