RM10,000 initial assistance for families of TLDM helicopter tragedy victims

KUALA LUMPUR (April 24): The government has agreed to channel initial assistance of RM10,000 to each family of the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) personnel who perished in the helicopter tragedy in Lumut yesterday morning.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the decision reached at today’s Cabinet meeting aimed to alleviate their burden.

“The Defence Ministry has also established a special fund to help the public channel financial contributions to the victims’ families,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Khaled said the Malaysian Armed Forces would cover all expenses for the victims’ final journey, including flights and funeral arrangements.

He also said a board of inquiry established by TLDM has been instructed to submit an initial report of their investigation within 14 working days and a full report within 30 working days.

He said the Cabinet also expressed its deepest condolences to the families.

“The government also expresses sympathy for the loss of the 10 national heroes who served the country until the end of their lives,” he added.

In the 9.32am incident, 10 TLDM personnel were killed when two TLDM helicopters crashed while conducting a third rehearsal for a flypast in conjunction with the TLDM Fleet Open Day, scheduled to be held this Saturday. – Bernama