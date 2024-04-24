Sabah State Government only holds shares in 43 GLCs

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 24): The Sabah State Government only holds shares in 43 out of 213 government-linked companies (GLCs), including subsidiaries associated with the State Government, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

“These comprise 26 State Government companies with shareholdings ranging from 50% to 100%, four subsidiary companies of State Government companies with shareholdings between 20% and 50%, and 13 other companies with shareholdings of less than 25%,” he said when winding up his ministry’s speech.

Therefore, the State Government can only generate revenue in the form of dividends and contributions from these 43 companies, he said.

“The remaining 170 companies are subsidiaries of State Government companies in which the State Government has no direct shareholding (0%),” he added.

He also said that in 2023, 17 out of the 43 State Government companies, or 40%, declared dividends and contributions.

Masidi also said that dividend payments fluctuate annually based on the trend of company profits, which are subject to change.

“These fluctuations are not necessarily due to inefficient company management but are more influenced by uncertain economic conditions. For example, dividends paid by Sawit Kinabalu Berhad to the State Government in 2021 amounted to RM24.4 million, increased to RM41.8 million in 2022, and decreased to RM20.19 million in 2023 due to changes in the price of palm oil commodities,” he said.

He also said that the State Government will assist the recovery of GLC companies facing challenges through the GLC Advisory and Monitoring Panel, chaired jointly by the Permanent Secretary of the Finance Ministry and RHB former regional director and Financial Advisor to the Chief Minister, Siaw Kok Chee.

He added the panel comprises three members from the State Government and three from the private sector.

“This panel, established in May 2024, is tasked with providing advice and guidance on the effectiveness of GLC functions and roles, reviewing and reassessing the KPIs of troubled GLCs, and making recommendations, including winding up company operations, restructuring GLCs, and creating a more sustainable GLC ecosystem,” he said.