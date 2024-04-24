Sarawak out to develop compound semiconductors with UK firms

KUCHING (April 24): Sarawak’s strategic alliances and collaboration with UK’s leading industry partners in the development of compound semiconductors would drive innovations to increase the capability of microchips in powering new technologies and applications, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Sarawak Premier said the semiconductor landscape had witnessed a paradigm shift with compound semiconductors emerging as the cornerstone of next-generation technologies.

“Unlike traditional silicon-based semiconductors, compound semiconductors offer unparalleled performance capabilities across numerous applications, ranging from telecommunications and energy systems to advanced electronics and beyond,” he said in a post shared via Sarawak Premier’s official Facebook page ‘Sarawakku’, in connection with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Sarawak’s SMD Semiconductor and UK’s Compound Semiconductor Catapult in London on Tuesday.

He told the industry players present that Sarawak established SMD Semiconductor in 2022, with the aim for this homegrown government-linked company to realize Sarawak’s vision in the semiconductor sector.

“​I firmly believe that as SMD Semiconductor forges strategic alliances and collaborations with leading UK industry partners, it will be instrumental in driving innovations that reshape the capabilities and applications of compound semiconductors,” the Premier said.

According to him, ​SMD Semiconductor, or Sarawak Microelectronic Design, operates as a wholly owned entity of the Sarawak government, driving technological self-reliance and innovation.

“​At its core, SMD Semiconductor is on a mission to cultivate an optimal ecosystem, strategically positioning Sarawak as a premier investment destination for the semiconductor industry and a forefront solutions provider.”

Abang Johari said ​Sarawak aspired to transcend into a leading hub and pivotal solutions provider, fostering an environment conducive to research and development (R&D) and the commercialisation of cutting-edge semiconductor technology.

He also said the compound semiconductors could offer transformative potential across industries.

“In 5G networks, they enable faster data transmission and greater capacity. In power electronics, they create more efficient devices for electric vehicles and renewable energy.

“Additionally, they drive advancements in photonics, optoelectronics, and sensors, benefiting healthcare, aerospace, and defence,” he said.

Adding on, Abang Johari expressed confidence that the MoU would yield tremendous benefits for both parties, propelling both toward a future of innovation and shared success.

At the signing, Sarawak SMD Semiconductor Sdn Bhd was represented by its chief executive officer Shariman Jamil, while CSA Catapult was represented by its chief executive Martin McHugh.

Accompanying the Premier were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Sarawak Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.