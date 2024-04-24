Sarawak plans to establish own fisheries department

KUCHING (April 24): Sarawak plans to establish its own fisheries department soon, says state Deputy Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail.

He said this proposal would be tabled earliest during this November’s Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

He said with the establishment of this department, Sarawak would be able to enhance the state’s fisheries industry, ensuring its growth and development.

This was following the success of organisational restructuring of the state Veterinary Department two years ago, he added.

“Previously, all sectors including crops, veterinary, and fisheries were consolidated under the purview of the Department of Agriculture.

“However, we aim to streamline focus within each sector, and which is why the Sarawak government has planned to establish departments with specific focuses,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters when met after officiating at the ‘Konvensyen Usahawan Tani’ hosted by the Agriculture Department at UCSI Hotel here today.

“We are currently in the initial assessment phase and are engaging with states such as Sabah, which already have established their own fisheries departments.

“We aim to possibly introduce this department as early as during the upcoming Sarawak legislative assembly in November this year, but if not, it’s likely that we will present it in next year’s session,” he disclosed.

Earlier when officiating at the convention, Dr Abdul Rahman said with the establishment of its own Fisheries Department, Sarawak aims to complete its suite of departments overseeing critical agricultural sectors.

“This initiative reflects the Sarawak government’s commitment to nurturing and advancing key industries within the agricultural sector, including crops, veterinary, and ultimately fisheries,” he said.