Sarawak police set up Counter Aggressive Teams to bust vehicle theft syndicates

KUCHING (April 24): The Sarawak police has set up five Counter Aggressive Teams (CATs) to deal with vehicle theft syndicates in the state, says Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

He said in Kuching alone, 710 motorcycles and 216 cars worth about RM6 million have been stolen since 2021, the highest among other districts in the state.

“From 2021 until today, 15 vehicle theft syndicates have been busted with a total of 329 suspects arrested. A total of 200 motorcycles and 118 cars were recovered with the value of about RM3 million,” he said at a press conference at the Kuching district police headquarters here today.

Among the hotspots for vehicle theft in Kuching he listed are in Semariang, Demak Laut, Metrocity, Tabuan Height, Taman Satria Jaya, BDC Stampin, King Centre, the surrounding areas of the Sarawak General Hospital, Kuching Waterfront, areas surrounding the Majma Mall, nearby Farley Mall, Jalan Abell, Jalan Petanak, Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce, and Jalan Rock.

On that note, Ahsmon said the police have launched 21 major operations since 2021 to crack down on vehicle thefts across the city, which had resulted in 74 cases solved and vehicles recovered in 2021, 101 cases solved in 2022, 135 cases solved in 2023, and 30 cases solved between January and March this year.

Speaking on the modus operandi for most of the cases, he said criminals would use modified keys or special electronic devices to bypass the vehicle’s security system to steal vehicles. The syndicates comprised local and foreign suspects, he added.

“One particular interesting discovery was about 35 of the motorcycles stolen were actually located at the suspect’s home as they use them as their daily mode of transport to work,” he said.

He pointed out the stolen vehicles would usually be sold locally or to the neighbouring country, aside from being used by the suspects themselves as their mode of transport.

Thus, Ahsmon hoped the public would be the eyes and ears of the police by reporting information to the department on any suspected vehicle theft cases in the efforts to take down the syndicates that are still active in the city.