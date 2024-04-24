Wednesday, April 24
Seven-foot-long python caught inside chicken coup in Sibu

By conny banji on Sarawak
Sibu APM personnel with the captured python.

SIBU (April 24): Sibu Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel have caught a seven-foot-long python inside a chicken coup behind a house at Kampung Sentosa here today.

In a statement, Sibu APM said they received a call from the house owner at 7.41am informing about the reptile’s presence inside his chicken coup.

“Three personnel went to the location. They managed to catch the python weighing about five kilogrammes,” the statement added.

It said the personnel left the house after ensuring that the situation was safe.

The python was later released into its natural habitat.

