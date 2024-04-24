Surau at Miri’s Kampung Lereng Bukit set to receive govt assistance

MIRI (April 24): The government is planning to provide assistance to Surau Hidayatullah of Kampung Lereng Bukit here, says Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

In a statement yesterday, he said the issues concerning the condition of the surau would be addressed, and the infrastructure be further improved in order to provide the congregation an environment conducive to prayers and other religious activities.

“I was informed about some problems such as broken tiles, spoilt mats, roof leakage and blocked drainage, which increases the risk of flooding,” he said.

Chiew added that he would be providing allocations to assist once the surau committee had prepared and submitted the relevant paperwork.

“This is to ensure that the allocations would be channelled and utilised more directly and efficiently,” he said.