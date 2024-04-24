S’wakian navy personnel’s body expected to arrive in Kuching this evening

KUCHING (April 24): The body of Able Seaman I Joanna Felicia Rohna, who died in the helicopter tragedy involving two helicopters in Lumut, Perak yesterday, is expected to arrive at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base here at 8.15pm this evening.

After a postmortem at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital’s Forensics Department this afternoon, Joanna’s body was brought to a nearby church for prayers.

The cortege left the church at around 1pm for the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Ipoh where Joanna’s body will be brought back to Kuching using a C-130 Hercules aircraft.

Upon arrival in Kuching this evening, Joanna’s body will be accorded military honours before being transported to Kampung Engkaroh, Serian. The funeral service and burial will take place tomorrow morning at 9am.

Joanna was among the 10 the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) personnel killed in the helicopter tragedy involving two helicopters in Perak yesterday.

She was with six other crew members on board the HOM M503-3 helicopter that crashed during the incident. All of them were killed.

The other helicopter, a Fennec M502-6 which carried three other personnel, had also crashed and killed the personnel in it.

The two TLDM helicopters collided mid-air and crashed over the naval base in Lumut, Perak while rehearsing the fly-past in conjunction with TLDM’s 90th anniversary celebration.

The celebration has been cancelled following the tragedy.