S’wakian navy personnel’s body to be brought to Kpg Engkaroh Tebakang

KUCHING (April 24): The body of Able Seaman I JJM Joanna Felicia Rohna is expected to be brought to Kampung Engkaroh Tebakang in Serian this evening.

A spokesperson from the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) said the is scheduled to be flown from Subang at around 5pm to Kuching using a C130 aircraft.

“The burial plan is still to be confirmed,” he said in an update sent to the media today.

Joanna, 24, was among the 10 TLDM personnel killed in the helicopter tragedy involving two helicopters in Perak yesterday.

She was with six other crew members on board the HOM M503-3 helicopter that crashed during the incident. All of them were killed.

The other helicopter, a Fennec M502-6 which carried three other personnel, had also crashed and killed the personnel in it.

The two TLDM helicopters collided mid-air and crashed over the naval base in Lumut, Perak while rehearsing the fly-past in conjunction with TLDM’s 90th anniversary scheduled early next month.

The HOM helicopter crashed in the Navy Stadium while the Fennec crashed near the pool of the Navy Sports Complex.

The bodies of the crash victims were brought to Ipoh Hospital in Perak at 6pm yesterday for post-mortem.