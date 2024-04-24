Tabung Baitulmal S’wak expects RM7.8 mln in zakat fitrah collection this year

KUCHING (April 24): Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) expects to record ‘zakat fitrah’ (tithes collected during Ramadan) amount for this year to reach RM7.8 million, says the general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie.

Stating this to reporters during the ‘Joint TBS Customer Day and Aidilfitri 2024 Celebration’ here yesterday, he also gave his assurance that the proceeds would be channelled to the ‘asnaf’, namely those eligible to receive tithes under shariah.

This year, the TBS had set a ‘zakat fitrah’ of RM7.50 per person, up by 50 sen from last year’s rate.

“For Year 2023, we distributed a total of RM101 million to those under the ‘asnaf group, and also those adversely affected by numerous circumstances.

“And this year, from January to February, we already distributed a total of RM16.32 million,” added Abang Mohd Shibli.

Asked about the programmes up for implementation by TBS this year, he said in addition to collecting zakat and voluntary contributions from various communities, the organisation would continue to run programmes under the pillars of education, welfare, Islamic institutions and relevant, and skills-building for the community.

“We have always been carrying out programmes under these four principles.

“I would also like to say here that there’s been excellent public awareness of zakat and the obligations that come with it,” he added.

On the ‘Customer Day and Aidilfitri 2024’ event, Abang Mohd Shibli was very pleased to see the TBS members enhancing their relationship with their colleagues at the Jalan Batu Kawa headquarters here, and at the same time, maintaining good services and interactions with the customers, as well as those from other agencies, coming from diverse backgrounds.

“We strive to make our operations in this area highly effective, and we are also grateful for the tremendous support given by the local community.

“From what I can see, we appear to be on our way to fulfil the anticipated attendance of 5,000 people,” he said.