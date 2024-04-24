‘Ten-minute reading routine goes a long way’

SIBU (April 24): Taking the time to read for just 10 minutes per day goes a long way to enrich one’s mind and creativity, says Pustaka Sarawak Sibu regional manager Fairul Azli Banchit.

In his address at the ‘Program Jom Baca Bersama 10 Minit’ 2024 here yesterday, he highlighted the joy of reading that could open one’s door to knowledge, new experiences and perspectives.

“Ten minutes may seem like a small chunk of time, but if practised for reading daily, in the long run it can have a huge impact on our lives.

“The time we spend on reading is the best investment that we can give ourselves as reading enriches minds and stimulates thinking skills,” he said.

The event also involved the handing-over of ‘Active Consumers Appreciation Awards’ for the most books read last year.

In the children’s category, Sophia Siew Tze Qing was the winner, having read 390 books that year.

Siew Haw Sieng came top in the adult category with the feat of reading 499 books in a year, while Nurrini Esmani from the staff category earned a winner’s award for her record of 85 books read.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sungai Merah, meanwhile, was adjudged the winner for the organisation category, with 175 books.

Also present at the event was community leader Temenggong Stanley Geramong.