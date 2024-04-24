Tiong says only making general statement when asked about PDP-PRS merger prospect

KUCHING (April 24): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has clarified that he had neither mentioned nor referred specifically to Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) when asked about Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng’s comments on the prospect of a PDP-PRS merger.

In referring to an online news portal report titled ‘Tiong open to PDP-PRS merger’, Tiong said he was merely making a general statement that PDP’s door is open to any party and any party is free to talk about it.

“Again, I reiterate that I was merely responding to a reporter’s question during the MyCEB open house who asked for my response on YB Larry Sng’s comments on a potential merger between PDP and PRS. His (Larry’s) comments are his own and I do not wish to add further,” he said in a Facebook post.

Larry in a Facebook post on April 6, had expressed hope that PDP and PRS would merge one day since both had historical link, and this would strengthen Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and the Dayak cause.

Tiong, who is also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, reaffirmed that PDP is wholly focused on pursuing the development of Sarawak and the people’s welfare in good ethnic harmony, in one GPS spirit, and in full support of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s leadership.

“There is no gain in further complicating the issue and I hope everyone can move on,” he said.

The news report had triggered responses including from PRS Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan yesterday who had said there were no ongoing talks about the matter.

Snowdan refuted such claim about discussions of a merger between his party and PDP as ‘lacking substance’.

“By virtue of this, we take it (the news report of proposed merger) to mean that they’re merely sensational media reports, nothing more and nothing less,” he was quoted as saying.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah yesterday had also said there was no need for component parties within GPS to merge with one another especially when the coalition was solid and stable.

“Personally, I see that there is no need (to merge). If the equilibrium is good, don’t rock the boat.

“In GPS, we have four component parties and if one of these parties suddenly decided to discuss about a merger with another component party, how would the two other partners feel?”, said Abdul Karim, as quoted in news reports.