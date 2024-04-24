UTAR alumni are talents, not simply graduates

KUALA LUMPUR (April 24): University of Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) alumni are talents and not simply graduates. These outstanding alumni have a 95 to 97 per cent employability rate within nine months of graduating from the university’s affordable comprehensive education.

According to UTAR’s Vice President of Student Development and Alumni Relations Prof Dr Choong Chee Keong, Outcome-Based Education (OBE) strengthens the university’s holistic education by developing students’ cognitive, affective, and psychomotor skills.

“Their cognition, emotions, social, and physical health will improve as we encourage students to participate in community service, entrepreneurship, sports, and other character-building activities. UTAR’s learning environment helps them succeed both in academics and extracurriculars”, he said.

He added that UTAR’s learning environment can improve the students’ leadership, interpersonal, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and time management abilities, further helping them be adaptive, resilient, and flourish professionally and personally.

He emphasises the significance of fostering talents through education, as it empowers individuals to make meaningful contributions towards improving society, country, and the world. UTAR strives to cultivate individuals with exceptional skills and abilities. In order to address the pressing issue of sustainability, it is crucial to have individuals who possess a strong aptitude for creativity, innovative ideas, practical solutions, and continuous development.

The UTAR Community and Voluntary Engagement Programme (UTAR Care Programme) plays a significant role in contributing to that effort. The system acknowledges and values the students’ contributions to their community. Through this training, students gain valuable skills in teamwork, communication, problem-solving, project planning, organising, and task management, all while tackling real-world community challenges.

“The programme aims to foster empathy, humility, compassion, positive attitudes, and higher moral standards in children through their participation in volunteering activities. Leading companies value individuals who can make a positive impact on their corporate social responsibility efforts,” he added.

UTAR Research Scheme (URS) exposes and engages talented people in research and development to tackle global concerns and make the world more sustainable. As a result, people can improve their creativity and originality by coming up with fresh solutions. It also teaches critical thinking as students examine and analyse material from different angles.

Unovate Centre helps students maximise their potential. The business incubator offers business advice, networking, mentoring, training, company setup, and legal help. This centre instills entrepreneurial values in pupils, which helps start-ups succeed.

UTAR said through its Inbound-Outbound Mobility Programmes, it develops culturally intelligent talents. The university believes that students are able to enjoy foreign student life, pursue high-quality academic programs, learn a new language, explore different cultures, and have worldwide networking possibilities. These programs allow international students to study at UTAR and experience Malaysian culture. This is made possible by over 650 global partnerships, including mobility programmes with top institutions and research partnerships with top industrial partners.

Among UTAR’s undergraduate and postgraduate programmes are Accountancy, Actuarial Science, Applied Mathematics, Arts, Chinese Studies, Malaysia Studies, Business and Economics, Biotechnology, Engineering and Build Environment, ICT, Life and Physical Sciences, Medicine and Health Sciences, Media and Journalism, Education and General Studies, and Agriculture and Food Science.

The university also offers research, consultation, management and leadership training, and other educational services.

UTAR Open Day is June 8-9, 15-16, and 22-23 from 9am to 5pm at Kampar and Sungai Long campuses. Visit www.utar.edu.my or contact 05-468 8888 (Kampar Campus) or 03-9086 0288 (Sungai Long Campus) for details.