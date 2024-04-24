Various contraband liquor, cigs worth RM12,000 seized in Miri

MIRI (April 24): Police seized various types of liquor and cigarettes worth RM12,000, suspected to be contraband goods.

The enforcement team, in a raid, found the items at a premises in Pujut Corner, Jalan Bypass Miri, here.

Miri District Police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the raid was carried out by a team from the Miri Central Police Station at about 11am on Monday.

During the operation, the team inspected the premises and found various liquors and white cigarettes without customs tax sticker labels.

“As a result, the police seized the various goods with the estimated value of RM12,000,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, the caretaker of the premises, a 28-year-old local man, was also arrested to help with the investigation.

The seized items were handed over to the investigating officer of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Miri District Police Headquarters for further investigation and action.

The case is investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.