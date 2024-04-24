Wednesday’s violent storm damages school buildings, houses in Bintulu

BINTULU (April 24): Strong winds and thunderstorms ripped off the roofs of two school buildings at SK Pandan Sebauh and affected several houses in Kampung Pandan here on Wednesday.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said firefighters from Bintulu fire station were rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 4.31pm.

Bomba operations commander Mazlan Tanin said the sudden heavy rain and strong winds had blown off the roofs of the two school buildings, resulting in severe damage to the school furniture, floors and other electrical equipment.

“All the pupils in the dormitory were safe and were gathered by the school warden in a safe area,” he said.

According to him, only 21 out of the 32 pupils were still in school, while the rest had returned to their respective homes after the incident.

No casualties were reported in the incident that had also damaged eight other houses, affecting the 29 members of affected families.

The families are currently staying with relatives and no temporary evacuation centre has been opened thus far, he said.