95 S’wakian youths registered for The Sarawak Initiatives’ public speaking competition

KUCHING (April 25): A total of 95 Sarawakian youths have registered for participation in the public speaking competition themed ‘The Voice of Sarawak Youths’, organised by The Sarawak Initiatives (TSI).

According to a press release, registrations have flooded in from various divisions of Sarawak, including Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Kuching, and even from Sarawakians residing in Peninsular Malaysia.

Among the 95 registrations received, 78 contestants have enrolled in the Junior category (ages 13 to 17), while 17 participants have registered for the Youth category (ages 18 to 24).

Additionally, 22 schools and four institutions of higher learning have signed up for the competition.

Registration for the competition closed on April 20, with the preliminary rounds scheduled for this Saturday, April 27, via Zoom.

Only the top five performers from each category will proceed to represent their institutions in the competition.

The Grand Finals, open to the public, are set to take place on June 22 at the Islamic Information Centre at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here, from 8am to 5pm.

Telford Tan, the event organising chairperson, reiterated the competition’s objective of harnessing the untapped potential of Sarawak’s vibrant youth and providing them with a platform to articulate their views on key issues.

The adjudication panel for the grand finals will feature three esteemed local Sarawakian judges, including Samuel Desmond Tuah, Pei Chai, and Albert Loi.

Each of them brings a wealth of experience and expertise in public speaking and debating, promising a fair and insightful evaluation of the participants’ performances.